K-9 finds man hiding in crawl space behind trap door in Spencer County home

Posted 11:44 am, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:52AM, May 3, 2019

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – A K-9 found a man wanted on multiple charges hiding behind a trap door in a Spencer County home.

Police responded to a home in Richland City to arrest Mark Modlin, 45, who was wanted on several warrants.

While troopers searched the home, they became suspicious that Modlin was hiding behind a  trap door leading to the crawl space.

The troopers deployed K-9 Drogos, and Modlin surrendered.

He was arrested at the Spencer County Jail for the following charges:

  • Operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, 1 count, IC 9-30-10-17, Level 5 Felony.
  • Operating as a habitual traffic violator, 1 count, IC 9-30-10-4, Level 6 Felony.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury, 1 count, IC 9-26-1-1.1, Class A Misdemeanor.
  • Disorderly conduct, 1 count, IC 35-45-1-3, Class B Misdemeanor.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia, 1 count, IC 35-48-4-8.3, Class C Misdemeanor.

