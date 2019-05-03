K-9 finds man hiding in crawl space behind trap door in Spencer County home

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – A K-9 found a man wanted on multiple charges hiding behind a trap door in a Spencer County home.

Police responded to a home in Richland City to arrest Mark Modlin, 45, who was wanted on several warrants.

While troopers searched the home, they became suspicious that Modlin was hiding behind a trap door leading to the crawl space.

The troopers deployed K-9 Drogos, and Modlin surrendered.

He was arrested at the Spencer County Jail for the following charges: