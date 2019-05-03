Indy elementary school gets surprise visit from Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck surprised students at an Indianapolis elementary school Friday.

Mrs. Sylvester’s 3rd grade class at William Henry Burkhart Elementary won an essay contest that wrapped up the Riley Children’s Health Change the Play Spring Challenge, which helps kids learn healthy habits. This spring, 123 teachers and 2,720 students across Indiana participated.

After surprising the class, the Colts quarterback brought the students along with him as he surprised the entire school at an assembly. Luck then led the school in stretches and a conversation about how to live a healthy lifestyle.

“I very much enjoy being in elementary schools,” Luck said. “I get a lot of energy from it. I hope they have fun as well.”

Here’s the winning essay from Mrs. Sylvester’s class: