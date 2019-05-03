Indy elementary school gets surprise visit from Andrew Luck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck surprised students at an Indianapolis elementary school Friday.
Mrs. Sylvester’s 3rd grade class at William Henry Burkhart Elementary won an essay contest that wrapped up the Riley Children’s Health Change the Play Spring Challenge, which helps kids learn healthy habits. This spring, 123 teachers and 2,720 students across Indiana participated.
After surprising the class, the Colts quarterback brought the students along with him as he surprised the entire school at an assembly. Luck then led the school in stretches and a conversation about how to live a healthy lifestyle.
“I very much enjoy being in elementary schools,” Luck said. “I get a lot of energy from it. I hope they have fun as well.”
Here’s the winning essay from Mrs. Sylvester’s class:
Each day our class loves to relax (or maybe just wiggle) with easy to follow videos that allow us to stretch, move, and dance! We love music, so sometimes we just play a song and move around the classroom. We talk about making healthy choices in the cafeteria by choosing yummy fruits and veggies. Mrs. Sylvester is always eating broccoli and encouraging the students to try it too on broccoli day! We share our successes from our after-school sports and gymnastics, our funny playful times at home, and winning during recess play when we share stories as a group. Our class also tries to head to the gym on cold or rainy days and get in a few minutes of physical activity during indoor recess. It’s one of our favorite ways to keep moving! Our class has two mantras…I Never Give Up and I Am Successful. We say these things always, when working hard in school or when playing hard physically. We are all excited to CHANGE THE PLAY!