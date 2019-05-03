IMPD releases video from White Castle shooting of 2 judges, asks for help locating men and SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives have released surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to the shooting of two Indiana judges outside of an Indianapolis White Castle on Wednesday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public to help locate and identify a blue SUV and its two occupants seen in the video. The two men are believed to be the suspects in the shooting, according to IMPD.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. at the 55 West South Street location.

Both of the gunshot victims are judges in Clark County, Indiana. They were in town for Spring Judicial College which started Wednesday morning. They were identified as Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams. Jacobs was critically injured, while Adams was in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the victims and two other persons visited several downtown restaurants and bars. The group went to the bar adjacent the White Castle, but it was closed. While outside the White Castle, the two victims and another person stood near the building, while a fourth person went into the restaurant.

Police say a vehicle then pulled into the lot and parked, and people from inside the vehicle got out and attempted to get into the restaurant, but the doors were locked. Words were then exchanged between the groups and a physical fight ensued. Eventually, shots were fired, and the two victims were hit.

Anyone with information about the suspects, the SUV or the incident in general is asked to call Lead Detective Ron Clayton at 317-327-3366 or IMPD’s homicide/aggravated assault department at 317-327-4182.