IMPD confiscates 14 guns, $19K in cash, and drugs while serving warrant

Posted 10:20 am, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, May 3, 2019

Photo credit: IMPD Southwest District

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police said they hit the “jackpot” while serving a search warrant.

They arrested four people in the first block of North High School Road after a lengthy investigation. One of the people has a lengthy criminal history and is a known gang member.

“He will get extra special charges as a Serious Violent Felon in possession of a boatload of guns. It’s a real charge, google it,” IMPD wrote in their Facebook post.

IMPD confiscated the following items:

  • Over half of a pound of Meth
  • Over 7 lbs of Marijuana
  • $19,000+ in cash
  • 2 “assault rifles,” according to IMPD
  • 1 rifle
  • 1 shotgun
  • 10 handguns
  • 129 THC Vape cartridges
  • 18 packages of THC edibles

