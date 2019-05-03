× Indy Mini runner ready for race of her life after overcoming adversity

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We are just one day away from one of the most popular events in the Circle City.

More than 35,000 thousand runners will take part in the One America 500 Festival’s Mini Marathon Saturday morning.

This year, runners come from all 50 states and 15 countries, each with their own reason to run the 13.1 mile course.

For Tish Johnson, it’s about challenging herself after one of the toughest times in her life.

“I lost a girlfriend to breast cancer in her mid-30s, then a year later I lost a spouse at age 39 to a brain aneurysm, then a year after that I lost my mom to stroke in her mid-60s,” she explained.

It was during that time, when Johnson was at her lowest, that she turned to running as an escape.

“When I got to those long miles, and it felt like I couldn’t go on, I was just like, ‘Tish you’ve been through worse.’”

When she walks up to the starting line Saturday, she’ll says she won’t hold anything back.

“On this race of life we have a choice: How will we run our race? And for me, I want to run well and I want to finish strong.”

