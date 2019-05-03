Funeral details announced for Sen. Richard Lugar

Posted 4:36 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:55PM, May 3, 2019

WASHINGTON - JUNE 09: Sen. Richard Lugar (R-IN) talks to reporters about his new "Practical Energy and Climate Plan" legilsation at the U.S. Capitol June 9, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Funeral arrangements for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar have been set.

Lugar, a foreign policy expert who helped spur the dismantling and securing of thousands of nuclear weapons in the former Soviet states, died Sunday at age 87.

His funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, located at 100 West 86th Street.

Lugar served as a lay elder at the church and his family were founding members.

The Senator will lie in state in the State Capitol Rotunda for 24 hours prior to the funeral. At noon on Tuesday the 14th, a brief ceremony will be held to begin the memorial period. Afterward, the Rotunda will be open to anyone who would like to pay their respects at the catafalque.

Related Story
Sen. Lugar recalled as ‘father of modern Indianapolis’

The public will be welcome through sunset on Tuesday and from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday.  The Lugar family will be available to greet well-wishers in the South Atrium of the Capitol from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Seating capacity won’t permit everyone who wishes to attend the funeral to do so, but organizers say they will admit as many people as possible and details of that process will be explained at a later date.

A live stream of the service will also be available online.

Anyone wanting to make memorial contributions can do so by donating to the Lugar Center.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.