Funeral details announced for Sen. Richard Lugar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Funeral arrangements for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar have been set.

Lugar, a foreign policy expert who helped spur the dismantling and securing of thousands of nuclear weapons in the former Soviet states, died Sunday at age 87.

His funeral service will be on Wednesday, May 15 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, located at 100 West 86th Street.

Lugar served as a lay elder at the church and his family were founding members.

The Senator will lie in state in the State Capitol Rotunda for 24 hours prior to the funeral. At noon on Tuesday the 14th, a brief ceremony will be held to begin the memorial period. Afterward, the Rotunda will be open to anyone who would like to pay their respects at the catafalque.

The public will be welcome through sunset on Tuesday and from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The Lugar family will be available to greet well-wishers in the South Atrium of the Capitol from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Seating capacity won’t permit everyone who wishes to attend the funeral to do so, but organizers say they will admit as many people as possible and details of that process will be explained at a later date.

A live stream of the service will also be available online.

Anyone wanting to make memorial contributions can do so by donating to the Lugar Center.

