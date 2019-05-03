Foodie Spotlight: Half Liter BBQ serves up smoked meats and Texas-style meals

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (@eatindywatchindie on Instagram)

How many times have you been jogging along the Monon and thought to yourself, “I could sure go for some Texas Style BBQ right about now”?

If you’re anything like me, you’ve done that hundreds of times. Well, this dream became a reality back in March, when Half Liter BBQ opened its doors. It’s located just south of Broad Ripple at 5301 Winthrop Ave. where it backs up to its sister restaurant, Liter House.

Half Liter is the latest creation from restauranteur Eddie Sahm and Sahm’s Restaurant Group; if that last name sounds familiar, it’s because his family is responsible for all the Sahm’s restaurants around town as well as Big Lug Canteen.

If you’re looking for a hot spot to hang out this summer, look no further. Half Liter comes complete with an enormous beer garden just steps from the Monon where you can enjoy one of their house made beers with your BBQ and even get in a game of cornhole. The process is simple: grab a table, order your food and drinks at the bar and then let them take care of the rest. Half Liter is family (and pet) friendly, but they also have an over 21 lounge upstairs if you need a break from that sort of thing.

When it comes to the food, smoked meats take center stage thanks to their big wood-burning smoker. They offer a nice variety of meats and sides to go along with some great sandwiches and starters. The food is served Texas-style, which means that it’s all brought out together. This is perfect for those who love to share and eat family style. I like it because it means that I get to try more things (yay!).

Are you ready to get into this “can’t miss” list? I sure am.

Eddie’s Melt: You know that if the owner of the joint is going to put his name on a sandwich, it’s gotta be pretty good. I’m here to tell you that it’s not just pretty good, it’s darn near perfect. We’ve got smoked pork, collard greens, pimento cheese and caramelized onions all stuffed between delicious toasted bread. I’ve never had collards on a sandwich before, which is a real shame because it makes so much sense. Definitely check out all of the house-made sauces, but I’d recommend the Carolina Mustard to pair with this sandwich. While I’m at it, get the Four Cheese Mac for your side.

Brisket: If you want to determine the legitimacy of a true BBQ place, look no further than the brisket. If done properly, brisket will melt in your mouth and slap you in the face with its flavor. If not, well, you can probably guess. The Half Liter brisket is tender and juicy and jam-packed with rich, smoky flavor. Whether you order it straight up or as the foundation of a sandwich, you won’t be disappointed.

Chicken Leg Quarter: Brisket is always on my must try list, but on the flip side of the coin, I rarely order chicken from a BBQ restaurant. Not exactly sure why, just more of a beef and pork guy, I guess. That said, this chicken at Half Liter is some of the best I’ve had. I was taken aback at how moist and juicy it was after spending so much time in the smoker. This is a rare occasion where I’m recommending chicken from a smokehouse–I really don’t want you to miss out.

Chocolate Oatmeal Cream Pie: If you’re expecting a Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pie, prepare to have your mind blown! This is the perfect end to a delicious meal at Half Liter. It’s not too heavy, but still satisfies that sweet tooth craving. You can order one like a normal person, or you can order a stack like me and really get your money’s worth.