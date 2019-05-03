FCC: Beware of new ‘One Ring’ robocall scam

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Federal Communications Commission is warning the public of a new robocall scam known as “One Ring” or “Wangiri.”

The scam involves large bursts of phone calls in specific areas, often in the middle of the night and sometimes repeatedly.  The scam caller hangs up after one or two rings with the hopes that people then try to call the number back.

When people return the calls, they are charged a per minute toll charge similar to a 900 number.

Waves of these robocalls have reportedly been hitting New York State and Arizona, and have the West African country code of “222.”

The FCC is urging people not to call these numbers back and to follow these consumer tips:

  • Do not call back numbers you do not recognize, especially those appearing to originate overseas.
  • File a complaint with the FCC if you received these calls: www.fcc.gov/complaints
  • If you never make international calls, consider talking to your phone company about blocking outbound international calls to prevent accidental toll calls.
  • Check your phone bill for charges you don’t recognize.

