× Expect rain Saturday for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Our cool, wet Spring weather pattern will continue for one more day. Light rain will move into the state Saturday morning, so streets will be wet for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Although, showers will continue through most of the day rainfall amounts will be light, with most areas seeing less than a quarter inch of rain.

Expect dry conditions Sunday and Monday with highs near 70.

Our wet weather pattern will resume Tuesday when scattered storms will develop in the afternoon. Showers and storms will continue through Thursday and Friday. 1-2″ of rain is likely by the end of next week. The ground is saturated from recent rainfall and flooding is underway. Flood warnings have been issued for area rivers and streams and the rain we are expecting next week will keep river levels near flood stage through the weekend.

More rain is likely across central Indiana Saturday.

Less than a quarter inch of rain is likely Saturday.

Sunshine will return for Sunday.

Expect a dry, mild Monday.

Rain and t-storms will develop Tuesday.

T-storms are likely Wednesday.

Rain will end late Thursday.

1-2″ of rain is likely by the end of next week.