Colts sign second-round pick Banogu, 4 other draft picks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have signed five of their 10 draft picks, the team announced Friday.

Those signed include linebacker Ben Banogu, tackle Jackson Barton, defensive end Gerri Green, center Javon Patterson and linebacker E.J. Speed. Still unsigned are second-round picks Rock Ya-Sin and Parris Campbell, third-round pick Bobby Okereke, fourth-round pick Khari Willis and fifth-round pick Marvell Tell III.

Here’s a look at new additions:

Ben Banogu: Chosen in the second round (49th overall) of the NFL Draft. The 6’3″, 249-pound linebacker started all 40 career games at TCU (2016-2018) and Louisiana-Monroe (2014-2015). At TCU, he started 17 games and finished with 106 tackles (71 solo), 34.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defensed, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 choice and a two-time Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year selection.

Jackson Barton: Chosen in the seventh round (240th overall) of the NFL Draft. He played in 53 games (29 starts) at Utah. In 2018, he was a First Team All-Pac-12 selection after starting all 14 games. Barton started all 13 games in 2017. In 2016, he saw action in 13 games (two starts). Barton appeared in all 13 games in 2015. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2014.

Gerri Green: Chosen in the sixth round (199th overall) of the NFL Draft. . He saw action in 52 games (27 starts) at Mississippi State and compiled 161 tackles (59 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, nine passes defensed, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a team captain in 2018, Green started all 13 games and finished with 31 tackles (eight solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed.

Javon Patterson: Chosen in the seventh round (246th overall) of the NFL Draft. The center played in 48 games (42 starts) at Mississippi and finished his collegiate career with 36 straight starts. He registered starts at left guard (37), center (three) and right guard (two).

E.J. Speed: Chosen in the fifth round (164th overall) in the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in 35 games at Tarleton State and totaled 231 tackles (118 solo), 36.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. In 2018, Speed was a Second Team All-LSC selection after appearing in 12 games and recording 106 tackles (55 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, five passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles.