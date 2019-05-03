Brief break from rain before the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That pesky front is finally moving through and will push all of the rain out later this morning. Early risers could still want an umbrella, especially south and east of Indianapolis.

Fog once again limiting visibility, though it is not expected to be as bad as Thursday morning.

The heaviest of the overnight rain fell south of the city toward Columbus with the lowest totals toward Lebanon.

Today we're waking up to rain, but it truly won't last very long. We'll all be done with rain by lunchtime and though the clouds will stick around, it'll be a pretty nice afternoon with highs seasonable in the upper 60s.

Futureview shows rain exiting around 11 a.m. on Friday. Behind the front will be drier, more comfortable air.

Scattered rain is expected for Saturday, so if you are planning on going to the Mini, you'll want a rain jacket.

The second half of the weekend looks much better! Sunday we'll be back in the upper 60s with sunshine. That'll feel great. Enjoy your weekend!