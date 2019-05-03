Brief break from rain before the weekend

Posted 6:38 am, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, May 3, 2019

That pesky front is finally moving through and will push all of the rain out later this morning.  Early risers could still want an umbrella, especially south and east of Indianapolis.

Fog once again limiting visibility, though it is not expected to be as bad as Thursday morning.

The heaviest of the overnight rain fell south of the city toward Columbus with the lowest totals toward Lebanon.

Today we're waking up to rain, but it truly won't last very long.  We'll all be done with rain by lunchtime and though the clouds will stick around, it'll be a pretty nice afternoon with highs seasonable in the upper 60s.

Futureview shows rain exiting around 11 a.m. on Friday.  Behind the front will be drier, more comfortable air.

Scattered rain is expected for Saturday, so if you are planning on going to the Mini, you'll want a rain jacket.

The second half of the weekend looks much better!  Sunday we'll be back in the upper 60s with sunshine.  That'll feel great.  Enjoy your weekend!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.