Thieves put tree branch in street to ambush, rob Indy mother

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis police are searching for a pair of armed thieves who ambushed and robbed a mother and her young child.

Investigators say the crooks laid a trap for the unsuspecting victim on Indy's west side near 34th and Gerrard Avenue.

The mother, who was driving alone for the first time in the United States, says she was ambushed by two men who put a large log in the street to block her path and force her to stop.

“They came with one branch. They put it in the middle and she had to stop because she didn’t want to hit nobody you know. She didn’t understand what has happened,” said the victim’s sister, Griselda Miranda.

Griselda helped translate the story for her sister Ava, who doesn't speak much English, but understood what the thieves wanted when they walked up to her car door.

“They put one gun in the window and they said, ‘Open the door, open the door, open the door.’ She said, ‘No.’ When they see she don’t open the door, they go around the car,” said Miranda.

To get her to cooperate, the gunman took aim at Ava's 3-year-old son, who was sleeping in the back seat.

“That’s the worst nightmare for anybody, any mother in this world,” said Miranda.

According to the police report, one of the robbers grabbed Ava's purse with some cash and immigration documents inside, then hit her in the head with the gun and ran away through the neighborhood.

Before the surprise attack, Ava and her son had only been in the country for a couple of months trying to escape the crime in their home country of Honduras where this sort of violence often turns deadly.

“We are from Honduras. This is very common, that kind of thing. We live scared all the time,” said Miranda. “Normally they kill people in my country when you don’t do it (cooperate).”

So far no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).