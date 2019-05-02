The most popular vanity plates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There’s competition in Indiana for certain vanity plate words and phrases, so drivers have to get creative with the spelling, numbers and letters they use.

In a review of some 120,000 database records, CBS4 Problem Solvers’ Jill Glavan discovered thousands of cases of nearly identical plates, leading to confusion and at least one mix-up over BMV fines.

However, a review of the database also uncovered some fun facts about which vanity plates are most sought-after in the state.

Below are the most popular plates issued with the same message but different number/letter combinations.

For instance, one plate might read BOILER while another reads BOIL3R. Or a variation of the GOIRISH plate might use the number 1 in place of the letter I. The letter O can be swapped for a zero, and so on.

There’s a three-way tie for fifth most popular:

BOILER – 12 variations GOIRISH – 10 BATMAN – 8 TARDIS – 8 BADWOLF – 7 ILLINI – 7 RATEDM – 7

We also took note of certain topics or themes that are popular, including sports, faith and pets. Among them: