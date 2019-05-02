× ‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up taping of final episode

(CNN) — The friends of apartments 4A and 4B are going out with a bang.

The stars of “The Big Bang Theory” cemented their handprints Wednesday at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, marking the first time a TV series has been honored in such a ceremony.

Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard), Kunal Nayyar (Raj), Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette) signed their names in the concrete as they continue to say goodbye to their characters before the show’s final episode.

“Having just wrapped the final episode the night before, we’re on a bit of an emotional roller coaster,” executive producer and co-creator Chuck Lorre, said at the event. “But we can definitely count this iconic handprint ceremony at the Chinese Theatre as one of the highs. We’d like to thank all of our viewers who’ve supported us over the last 12 years and made an unforgettable event like this possible.”

Nayyar shared a hyperlapsed video of the big moment with a single word caption: “Forever #tbbt.”

“Signature practice. Am I dreaming?!,” Cuoco wrote on Instagram.

The cast finished their final taping Tuesday, and there were plenty of tears as they bid farewell.

“The Big Bang Theory” debuted in 2007 and is syndicated worldwide. The CBS series has received 52 Emmy Award nominations with 10 wins to date and seven Golden Globe nominations.

The TV show’s finale airs May 16, ending as the longest-running multicamera series in television history.