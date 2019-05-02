Take our Indy 500 trivia challenge for your chance to win a VIP Race Day Experience!
-
Jarett Andretti to race in Indy Lights Freedom 100
-
JR Hildebrand enters No. 48 car in 500 to honor Dan Gurney
-
Danica Patrick joins NBC’s Indy 500 coverage as racing analyst
-
Download the CBS4 App on this big game Sunday for your chance to win a Colts prize package
-
Fernando Alonso returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
-
-
Win 4 tickets to Rock of Ages at Clowes Hall
-
Train like an IndyCar driver: Jack Harvey takes us to Fit Flex Fly for a taste of his Indy 500 workout
-
CBS4 Country Megaticket Giveaway
-
Celebrate spring with Easter egg hunts, Viking Fest, IU’s Cream and Crimson game, costumed corgis and more
-
Takuma Sato wins at Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
-
-
Carly Pearce, Clayton Anderson added to star-studded lineup for 2019 Legends Day concert
-
Health experts warn of measles ahead of thousands traveling here for Indy 500
-
Following dramatic win, Purdue shifting focus to Elite 8 and Virginia