× Showers tonight but a break from rain is on the way

Our cool, wet Spring weather pattern will continue for the next 48 hours. Light rain will continue overnight. A few isolated t-storms are possible but no severe weather is expected. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely by sunrise. The rain will end early Friday and skies will clear late in the day. We’ll have a chance for a few showers Saturday, so streets may be wet for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

Expect dry conditions Sunday with highs near 70.

The ground is saturated from recent rainfall and flooding has started. Flash flooding will continue through early next week.

So far this has been a cool Spring.

So far this has been a wet Spring.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely overnight.

Light rain will continue for the morning rush hour.

Skies will clear late Friday.

Light rain is likely Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 50s for the Mini.

Rain will continue Saturday afternoon.