Shooting on north side leaves 1 person injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police say one person was injured in a shooting Thursday on the city’s north side.

The shooting happened just before noon in the 3900 block of North Park Avenue, west of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The victim was reportedly walking up to a home, dropped his gun and was shot, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).