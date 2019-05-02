× ‘She wanted to make a change’: 4th grader’s inspiring black history rap goes national

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Grassy Creek Elementary fourth grader is making national waves with her educational rap lyrics.

Terrany Moncrief became one of eight finalists for a black history rap contest put on by Flocabulary. The company helps educators use hip-hop to put together lessons.

“Why not use all this information to write a rap, and make it easier,” Moncrief said.

“They are taking like 20 pages of reading, and putting it into a 3:30 rap,” said Moncrief’s teacher Dustin Ecker. “I could pull out stuff from August that we learned, and they will still know the song. Songs stick with them a lot more than sitting, and reading a book.”

Moncrief did her rap on sixth grader Marley Dias. She made national headlines when she launched the #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign. The movement donated tens of thousands of books to schools. Each piece of literature features a black female protagonist.

“I usually read books about white characters,” Moncrief said. “She wanted to make a change.”

“Representation matters, and for students to see themselves as characters that have value, and have the integrity that my own students have is super important,” Ecker said. “Marley wants girls like her to feel confident in who they are, and what they believe in.”

Results recently came out, and unfortunately Moncrief did not win, but that doesn’t mean she completely lost either. Marley Dias caught wind of her rap and sent the youngster a signed book.