Purdue lands grad transfer Jahaad Proctor

Posted 9:15 pm, May 2, 2019, by

Courtesy: WGHP

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue has to replace the high scoring output of Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline on next year’s team. Coach Matt Painter no doubt hopes Jahaad Proctor will be part of that solution.

Painter announced Thursday the addition of Proctor to the program. A graduate transfer from High Point, Proctor also played at Iona in his first year of college basketball.

A 6-foot-3 guard, Proctor averaged 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists for the Panthers in 2018-19. His efforts earned him second-team All-Big South for the second year in a row.

“Jahaad will bring a level of experience, toughness, intelligence and scoring to our backcourt for the upcoming season,” coach Painter said in a statement. “He had a very successful career at High Point and has shown the ability to be a very effective player on both ends of the floor. We are excited for him to be joining our program.”

Proctor joins a trio of freshman in Brandon Newman (Valparaiso HS), Mason Gillis (New Castle HS), and Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville HS) in the Boilers’ newest class.

