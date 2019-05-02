× Kick off the month of May with a full list of events happening around the Circle City this weekend

New Kids On The Block: The Mix Tape Tour

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

New Kids On The Block: The Mix Tape Tour is headed to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Saturday night! The show starts at 7:30pm and will also feature special guests Salt N Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany and Debbie Gibson. Tickets start as low as $20.

One America 500 Festival Mini Marathon

Downtown Indianapolis

On the first Saturday of May, 35,000+ runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair racers will take over the streets of downtown Indianapolis for The Greatest Spectacle in Running – the One America 500 Festival Mini Marathon. This is one of the nation’s largest half marathons and the course is most known for the lap participants take around the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with an opportunity to stop and kiss the Yard of Bricks. Indiana’s very own Josh Kaufman will be on hand that morning to sing the National Anthem and “Back Home Again in Indiana” before IndyCar driver Spencer Pigot leads off Waves 2-5 in the 2019 Corvette Pace Car. The flat, fast course is packed with thousands of volunteers and nearly 100 course entertainment acts so whether you are participating or cheering on the runners, it will be a Saturday you’ll never forget!

Cars and Coffee and Dogs with Graham Rahal

Advance Auto Parts in Speedway, IN

Indy Cars and Coffee is going to the dogs this weekend! Bring your pup (and your car) and head to Advance Auto Parts located off Crawfordsville Road in Speedway to meet IndyCar driver Graham Rahal and other car enthusiasts this Saturday, May 4th. Rahal and his Malamute pup, Arrow, will be on hand that morning from 9-11am for photos, autographs, and plenty of car talk.

International Female Ride Day 2019

Black Circle Brewing Co.

Celebrate women who ride at Black Circle Brewing Co. this Saturday, May 4th, from 11am-5pm. Hosted by the Midwest Moto Society, this event will feature local artists and entrepreneurs, Alena Ruz Cuban Cuisine, a raffle and –most importantly—exciting ride routes to explore on your motorcycle. Proceeds from this event will go to Indiana Youth Group.

Indy Pride Launch Party and Indy Pride Pageant

Greg’s Our Place

Kick off Indy Pride 2019 with a launch party and Indy Pride Pageant this Sunday at Greg’s Our Place located on 16th Street downtown. The fun starts off at 6:30pm with the Indy Pride Launch Party, were attendees will learn about all the fun events happening around the community this year at Pride. Shortly following will be the Indy Pride Pageant, which is one of the only non-binary drag pageants in the nation and definitely a can’t miss event leading up to this year’s Pride Festival.

First Friday Food Truck Festival

Old National Centre

Indy’s beloved First Friday Food Truck Fest is back! They’re kicking off the 2019 season this Friday, May 3rd, at the Old National Centre parking lot starting at 5pm. Indulge in savory selections from over 25 of the city’s best food trucks. Plus, attendees can enjoy live music and entertainment as well as games and other fun activities on-site. Tickets are $5 and free for kids under age 5. Leashed dogs are welcome!

Chicago Live in Concert

Old National Centre

Head to the Murat Threatre at Old National Centre this Saturday night to see legendary rock band Chicago live in concert! The show kicks off at 8pm and tickets are still available.

