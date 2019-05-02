Indiana trail grants include rehab of bridge where Delphi teens were killed

Monon High Bridge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Part of a nearly $1.3 million state grant will go toward converting an old railroad bridge into pedestrian use along a northern Indiana city’s recreational trail where two teenage girls were hiking when they were killed two years ago.

The project will include the addition of decking and safety rails for Delphi’s Monon High Bridge, which rises more than 60 feet over Deer Creek.

It was among $25 million in grants for 17 trail projects across the state announced Thursday by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Most go toward new paved trails, with the largest grant of $4.9 million going to the Marion County town of Speedway.

The grant money comes from a $1 billion payment from the Indiana Toll Road operator in a deal allowing fee increases for large trucks.

