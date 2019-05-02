Foggy morning with storms on the way

Posted 6:08 am, May 2, 2019, by

We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 Thursday morning.  Fog is making it very difficult to see so drive extra cautiously.  Some schools have gone on delay because of this.This view is very cool!  It’s actually above, looking down at the fog.We’re sitting in a warm, moist air mass and will see storms develop this afternoon as the cold front slides through. Storms will roll through as early as 11 am and be on and off throughout Thursday afternoon. A few showers could linger into Friday morning.  Models are in agreement that the rain will favor southern counties at that point. The second half of Friday should shape up to be pretty nice with highs in the upper 60s.  Cooler with scattered rain on Saturday but nicer on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.