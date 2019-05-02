× Foggy morning with storms on the way

We have a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 Thursday morning. Fog is making it very difficult to see so drive extra cautiously. Some schools have gone on delay because of this. This view is very cool! It’s actually above, looking down at the fog. We’re sitting in a warm, moist air mass and will see storms develop this afternoon as the cold front slides through. Storms will roll through as early as 11 am and be on and off throughout Thursday afternoon. A few showers could linger into Friday morning. Models are in agreement that the rain will favor southern counties at that point. The second half of Friday should shape up to be pretty nice with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler with scattered rain on Saturday but nicer on Sunday.