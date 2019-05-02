× Colts to induct Dwight Freeney into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Dwight Freeney will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor this season.

Jim Irsay made the announcement at the team’s annual town hall meeting at their training facility Thursday evening.

“From the first day Dwight Freeney stepped on the field we knew he was special,” said Irsay in a team release. “Sixteen seasons later, Dwight exceeded every expectation we had and became one of the game’s best pass rushers ever. He was an artist and a terror on the field, and his patented spin move was a nightmare for every offensive lineman he faced.”

Freeney played 11 seasons in Indianapolis, racking up 307 tackles, 107.5 sacks and 44 forced fumbles. He ranks second in team history in career sacks.

“He was a leader in the locker room and a gentleman off the field who represented the Horseshoe with honor,” Irsay added. “We are proud to have his name and legacy live alongside the greatest Colts to play this game.”

Freeney will become the 16th member of the team’s Ring of Honor and the first defensive player.

Here are the previous 15 honorees and the year inducted: