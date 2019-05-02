× Aspen Dental’s Day of Service offers Free Dental Care for Veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Veterans who need a routine teeth cleaning or something more extensive like an extraction can get it for free on Saturday June 8th. Aspen Dental is having its sixth annual Day of Service. On June 8th, more than 450 Aspen Dental offices will open their doors to veterans to provide dental care for free.

U.S. Veterans are not eligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war. That leaves a lot of vets going without.

Starting now, Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment for June 8th. Advance appointments are required. Veterans will have their most urgent dental needs addressed like fillings and extractions to basic denture repairs. Routine cleanings and exams will also be provided on June 8th all for free.

To learn more about Aspen Dental’s Day of Service, click here.