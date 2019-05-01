Tracking storms Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy, consistent rain has been a problem to our west. From Chicago to St. Louis, heavy downpours have not let up and there have been reports of 3+ inches of rain just from this system. With more rain falling this morning, flooding will continue to be a large concern in those areas. Doppler estimates show just how large of an area the heavy rain has covered.

There's a huge spread on temperatures this morning. Kokomo is down in the 50s to where you'll want a sweater this morning but Bloomington is just at a comfortable and humid 73. Highs today will widespread be in the 70s. Storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and they could produce heavy rain at times, some gusty winds and hail is also possible. Storms could develop as early as 3pm but will be mainly after 4pm. Another round of storms will ,move through on Thursday afternoon. Through this period, we could pick up another solid inch of rain, especially NW of the city. We'll finally dry out on Friday with comfortable temperatures in the 60s.