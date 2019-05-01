× Thief steals mother’s car as she helps daughter in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Fountain Square mother desperately needs the public’s help to find her stolen car. She went to help her daughter for only a few moments when the thief jumped in and drove off.

Hailee Small just moved in with her mother on Southeastern Avenue, while she looks for a new home for her and her daughter Arya. Small left her car running Monday morning as she went to help her daughter get a coat.

“When I stood up, I saw my car backing out of the driveway,” Small said. “You don’t think, you know, why is my car backing up?”

Neighbors caught the theft on surveillance camera. In just two minutes, the thief hopped in and took off. Prior video appears to show three people scoping out the car before the crook takes advantage of the situation.

“I am beyond lucky that my daughter wasn’t in the car,” Small said while tearing up.

Her blue Pontiac has a sticker on it from the movie the “Nightmare Before Christmas,” and only three of her rims are silver. The fourth rim is black. If you think you have seen it, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.