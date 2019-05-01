Michigan police issue Amber Alert for 13-year-old missing from Kalamazoo County

Posted 6:21 am, May 1, 2019, by

Calista Kay Rose, left, and Leroy Chrispens, right

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old girl missing from Kalamazoo County, Michigan.

Calista Kay Rose was last seen on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. in Galesburg, which is about 40 miles from the Indiana border.

The girl was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a pink winter coat.

She may be with 45-year-old Samuel Leroy Chrispens. He is believed to be driving a gray 2011 Chrysler car with Michigan license plate 1MCW51.

If you see them, please call Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office at 269-383-8722 or dial 911.

