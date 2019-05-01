LIVE STREAM: Public memorial service for former Indiana Sen. Birch Bayh

Man robs gas station in Marion

Posted 11:11 am, May 1, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

MARION, Ind. — A man robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Monday morning in Marion, police say.

At 1:57 a.m. on April 29, 2019, Marion police officers responded to the Marathon gas station at 2204 W. 9th St. A 27-year-old employee showed the responding officers the video surveillance footage.

The video shows an armed robber with a tall, slender build, wearing dark-colored clothes including a bandanna covering his mouth and brandishing a black handgun. The man is also seen taking various in-store items and some cash.

The investigation remains active and police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the Marion Police Department 765-662-9981 or 765-662-TIPS (8477).

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.