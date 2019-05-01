Jonas Brothers will bring comeback tour to Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Jonas Brothers are bringing their comeback tour to Indianapolis later this year.

The trio will perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, Sept. 13, alongside guests Bebe Rexha and Jodan McGraw.

The 40-city Happiness Begins Tour was announced Wednesday to coincide with the launch of the pre-order for the band’s highly anticipated comeback album “Happiness Begins.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.com.

American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard® credit card holders will be among the first to have access to tickets through an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

“We’re so excited to announce this tour and get in front of our fans again!” said the Jonas Brothers in a statement. “To kick things off we’ve partnered with American Airlines and Mastercard to offer their cardholders special access and experiences throughout our tour. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned!”

