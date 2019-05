SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Springtime in Indiana means one thing—it’s morel mushroom hunting season!

Nick Cullison, of Hymera, has been mushroom hunting for many years. It’s a lot of work, but as you can see by these photos, it can certainly pay off.

Cullison says he found 40 pounds of mushrooms in four days while hunting for them in Sullivan County just south of Terre Haute.

Cullison says it’s a family affair, and he hopes to pass the skill along to future generations.

