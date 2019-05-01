IMPD investigates double shooting in downtown White Castle parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were shot in a White Castle parking lot downtown early this morning.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. at the 55 West South Street location.

Witnesses say they heard an argument prior to hearing gunshots.

Police say the two men started arguing with each other, and that escalated into a shooting.

One of the men is critically injured, and the other man is awake and talking.

Investigators haven’t been able to find a gun. Right now, they’re trying to figure out if the two men shot each other or if someone else shot them.

It’s still early in the investigation, but we will update this story when we receive more information.

