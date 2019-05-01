Hamilton County community members, first responders honor fallen police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- First responders and community members in Hamilton county gathered Wednesday to honor fallen officers.

For the 38th year, Hamilton county law enforcement held the annual law enforcement memorial service in Carmel. To date, Hamilton county has had five officers die in the line of duty.

“We wake up every day knowing that we’re safe and protected because of the risks that our officers take,” Carmel mayor Jim Brainard (R) said.

Jamie Bradway, the wife of fallen IMPD Officer Rod Bradway, was this year’s guest speaker. Rod was killed in 2013 after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

"It never gets easier; it just gets different," Jamie said.

Jamie asked those gathered to remember fallen officers not just as names, but as family members who left behind loved ones, and examples of what it means to love and care for your community.

“Please remember that our officers are not heroes because of the way they died, they are heroes because of the way that they lived,” she said.

In her speech, Jamie made a point to mention the fallen officers honored at this year’s National Police Week, such as Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jake Picket and Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts. She asked the crowd to remember their stories because they deserve to never be forgotten.

“Our fallen have not only left you with memories, but lessons in life. Please share that. Our fallen must be kept alive, and it's all of our jobs to make sure they’re never forgotten,” she said.

Indiana State Police superintendent Doug Carter, who was in attendance at the ceremony, says many similar ceremony’s will be held throughout the month to honor the state's fallen heroes.

“Every year we hear those names over and over again, and they’re meaningful to this day. And I hope that means something to these families,” Carter said.