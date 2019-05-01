Free legal advice offered by Indianapolis Bar Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Free legal advice will be available to Indianapolis-area residents on Tuesday, May 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The legal consultation service, called Legal Line, is sponsored by the Indianapolis Bar Association that takes place the second Tuesday of each month and runs from January through November.

Lawyers from local firms, agencies and organizations will answer a variety of legal questions including divorce, child custody and support, landlord and tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more.

Those interested in the Legal Line program can call 317-269-2000.

More information on legal advice programs can be found at indybar.org/legaladvice. The next Legal Line takes place on Tuesday, June 11.

