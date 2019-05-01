Being good at budgeting doesn't have to be difficult. Especially if you plan for the unexpected. It could be the difference between being successful with your budget or having your budget blown up. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is here to share those expenses everyone should put in their budget, but many of us probably don't.
Expenses that can blow up your budget
