× Expect strong storms with heavy rain across central Indiana Thursday afternoon

So far this has been a cool, wet Spring and the active weather pattern will continue for the next 24 hours. Strong to severe storms are possible across central Indiana Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain will be widespread and heaviest along and south of I-70 with up to one inch of rain likely. Rain will end after a few morning showers on Friday.

So far this month central Indiana has received 4-6″ of rain. The ground is saturated from recent rainfall and flooding has started. The ample rainfall is also adversely affecting activities related to the start of planting season.

The good news is that a mainly dry weekend is ahead. We’ll have a chance for a few showers Saturday, so streets may be wet for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Expect dry conditions Sunday.

April was a wet month.

So far this has been a cool, wet Spring.

Instability will increase Thursday afternoon.

Severe storms are possible late Thursday.

Large hail and strong winds will be the main severe weather threats.

A line of strong storms will move in late Thursday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely by Friday morning.

Rain will end early Friday.

A few showers are possible Saturday.

Expect a dry Sunday.