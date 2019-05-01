× Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 9 ‘Draft Recap’ now available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the NFL Draft behind us, it’s time to breakdown the Colts’ selections and evaluate how their incoming rookie class fits into the already existing roster.

In this week’s episode, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins go pick-by-pick through Indianapolis’ draft and give analysis on every player.

You’ll also hear from all ten of the Colts’ draft picks as they get their first exposure to the local media via phone interview (Starts at 55:45).

In addition, the Bluezone crew discusses the signing of RB Spencer Ware and how his addition will impact Indy’s running game.

