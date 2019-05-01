5 people shot in 3 hours across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Five people suffered gunshot wounds in the span of three hours early this morning in Indianapolis.

The first shooting occurred in the White Castle parking lot near Lucas Oil Stadium at 3:20 a.m. Witnesses say they heard an argument prior to two people getting shot. One of the men is critically injured, and the other man is awake and talking.

Around 5:30 a.m., a man was shot in the foot at an apartment complex on Indy’s west side near West Washington Street and I-465. Police say he is in good condition.

The latest shooting occurred around 6 a.m. on North Linwood Avenue near East New York Street. This is on the city’s east side. Two people, one man and one woman, suffered gunshot wounds, and they were awake and breathing when medics transported them to the hospital. A third person was reportedly pistol whipped in an abandoned home across the street.

These shootings come as the mayor prepares to kick off a new initiative aimed at ending violence like this.