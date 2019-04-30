× Wayne Township firefighters rescue dog, 2 turtles from burning home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters were able to rescue a dog and two turtles from a house fire on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says a woman was walking by the home on Iris Ave. when she spotted the fire and called 911. The same woman stayed around to watch the dog, named Bambi, until the owners arrived to the scene.

Firefighters say the pup watched them work to save her home.

“She was a little frightened but happy to be out of the smoky house,” the department wrote.

Crews say they were able to get the fire under control within about 15 minutes. It was contained to the attic and one bedroom.

The cause has been ruled electrical, according to fire officials.