× Police: Stop posting side-by-side suspect sketch comparisons

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind people not to post side-by-side pictures of police sketches and citizens.

Specifically, police are referring to a recently released sketch of the 2017 Delphi murder suspect, which is believed to resemble the man who killed Abby Williams and Libby German. The newly released sketch created a ton of buzz online. Police say they received over 1,000 new tips within 24 hours of the sketch’s release.

New tips are a good thing and will hopefully aid police in apprehending the girls’ killer. However, the public didn’t hesitate to openly speculate, and side-by-side pictures of individuals next to the sketch began popping up online.

“You’re putting people’s lives, families, and children in danger by putting pictures that may have nothing to do with this case,” Sgt. Kim Riley with Indiana State Police told CBS4 last year when issuing a similar warning.

Police say this is not only damaging to the reputations of innocent people, but it can actually be harmful the case itself.

Officials have stated that they are not scrolling through Facebook looking for leads, but instead are focusing their attention on tips coming in via email and the hotline.

If you have a tip you would like to submit to police please email them at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department posted this reminder on Facebook regarding side-by-side comparisons on Tuesday.