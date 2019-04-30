Police make second arrest after 16-year-old was shot to death in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A second arrest was made in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Xavier Weir in Beech Grove.

Police say two people tracked and opened fire on a carload of teenagers on April 7, 2019 in the 400 block of Grovewood Drive. Weir died after getting shot in the head.

Police arrested one of the two suspects the following day. Isaiha Funez, 16, is being charged as an adult in the case.

Police say Funez confessed when they showed him the video, and according to court records, he told police it all started with a feud on Snapchat. He was charged with murder and criminal reckless ness.

Beech Grove officials announced a second arrest in the case during a press conference this morning.

German Parra, 26, was arrested in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. He is an active duty military police sergeant.

Beech Grove police presented information to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and after an arrest warrant was issued, he was apprehended by U.S. Marshals on April 23.

He was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center. He is charged with Weir’s murder and two counts of criminal recklessness.

He is contesting extradition back to Indiana, and a governor’s warrant will be sought in order to transport him to the Marion County Jail. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 24.