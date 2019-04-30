Mother of missing baby Amiah Robertson speaks after unsuccessful search of home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The mother of missing baby Amiah Robertson told reporters she believed her daughter was still alive after watching investigators unsuccessfully dig up the back yard of her babysitter’s home.

“I know that she’s somewhere out here and she’s very scared,” said Amber Robertson, standing in the street near an alley behind the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue on the city’s southwest side. “I want to be with her right now because I know how scared she is and I want to bring her home.”

No one has seen the 8-month-old girl since March 9 when Amber said she handed her child over to her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, who claimed he took the baby to the home of a babysitter.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD() Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said the babysitter’s house and property were searched by cadaver dogs after the case detective convinced a judge to sign a search warrant.

“There was new information that she received throughout the investigation that we needed to come back here and check a few things out,” he said. “There was some indication that there was something that was possibly in the backyard of this residence.

“We did not uncover anything that leads us any closer to finding out where Amiah is or what exactly happened to her.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amiah’s mother stood in a neighbor’s back yard Tuesday morning, fearful that a discovery might end the search for what happened to her daughter on a tragic note.

“I’m not going to lie, I felt as if my daughter wasn’t here. I just kept having this feeling,” said Robertson in her first conversation with reporters since the early days after Amiah’s disappearance. “I felt numb. I felt as if I couldn’t go anywhere. I couldn’t move.”

Deputy Chief Bailey said investigators feel Lyons has more to tell them about Amiah’s disappearance.

“There are people that know exactly what happened to Amiah, where she’s at, and they don’t have the moral courage to come forward and say what needs to be said,” said Bailey. “We believe that Mr. Lyons played a part in this baby’s disappearance and we want to know why and where the baby is.”

Robertson said she spent a sleepless night worrying about what investigators would find in the babysitter’s backyard.

“It's not in…Robbie’s best interests to come around me because I think I would speak my mind to (him) that’s going to make (him) wish that a long time ago (he) would have told me where my daughter was,” said Robertson. “He just said that if we ever broke up he still wanted to be in her life but, sorry, bud, if my daughter comes home you’ll never set eyes on her again.”

This week’s search marked as least the third time IMPD has visited the property on South Holmes Avenue in the search for Amiah’s disappearance.

On March 16, Robertson called officers to the alley behind the house, claiming Lyons struck her with his car as they argued over Amiah’s whereabouts.

That’s the first time Robertson told police her baby was missing, which later led detectives to visit the house early in the investigation.

Lyons was later arrested for battery for allegedly striking Robertson with his car.

He was jailed briefly and bonded out and remained free until his arrest Monday night on an outstanding Marion County check forgery charge in Warren County.

“She was getting to the point where she loved to be tickled,” said Robertson. “She was just sitting up almost and it gets to me because these were all the moments because Robert took what he knew meant the most to me and that was one of my children.”

If you have any information about the disappearance of Amiah Robertson, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS. Your information could be worth a $1,000 reward.