× Many dry hours expected but spotty shower possible Tuesday

An active radar this Tuesday morning. Overnight parts of Colorado picked up 1-3″ of snow, 53mph wind gusts in Utah, and hail in eastern Missouri. Storms are now sliding through Illinois and into northern Indiana. It’s cool enough for a light jacket this morning and take along an umbrella since we’ll have a spotty rain chance. With highs in the upper 60s and an overcast sky, it’ll feel a lot like it did on Monday. Climate records show that highs are normally in the upper 60s this time of year so we are expecting to be fairly “normal” this Tuesday afternoon. Low 60s by lunchtime and continuing to warm all afternoon. A few storms are possible on Wednesday, some could roll in early, early Wednesday morning when many are still in bed. The wind will also noticeably pick up on Wednesday with gusts up to 30mph. A period of rain chances will linger into Thursday with totals highest with the most storms and downpours NW of Indianapolis and lower totals south of the city. We are already much above average rainfall for the year so mud will continue to be a problem with no real opportunity to dry up over the next few days. Temperatures are on the upswing Wednesday and Thursday as we climb back to the mid to low 70s. More rain is expected on Thursday. We should finally have a day free of rain chances on Friday. It’ll be a pleasant end to the week and a good opportunity for an Indians game at Victory Field. Right now rain is a concern for Saturday’s mini.