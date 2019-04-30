Jogger suffers broken arm after getting hit by school bus on Indy’s south side

Pedestrian struck on Southport Road on city's south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man jogging along Southport Road broke his arm after being grazed by a Perry Township school bus just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

IMPD officials reported the jogger was running along East Southport Road between Shelby Street and U.S. 31 when a Perry Township school bus, which was just beginning its route,  grazed the jogger, who then fell and suffered an arm injury.

Police blocked a lane along Southport Road at the accident site for about two hours during the morning rush hour during their investigation, but have yet to release their findings.

