IU to begin beer, wine sales at home football games

Memorial Stadium at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University will sell beer and wine at home football games starting this fall.

School officials said Tuesday it will be part of a pilot program recommended by a consulting firm. A third-party vendor will be chosen and will limit purchasers to a two-drink maximum per transaction. All sales will end at the end of the third quarter.

Athletic director Fred Glass said the hope is to reduce alcohol-related incidents inside and around Memorial Stadium. Ten percent of proceeds will be used on the university’s alcohol safety programming.

More than four dozen schools — including five in the Big Ten — already sell alcohol at football games.

