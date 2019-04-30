× Indy man charged with assaulting 60-year-old veteran with paintball gun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of assaulting a 60-year-old with a paintball gun.

The charges come at a time when community leaders say a paintball war has broken out with homes, cars and people caught in the crossfire. In recent weeks, police have taken several reports of people having their property shot with paintball guns.

In one case a 60-year-old military veteran walking at 35th and Graceland told police he came under fire from a man armed with a paintball gun.

According to court records, the accused shooter Avery Bullock walked up to the victim and asked, “Yo old school, you ever been shot with a paint gun?”

Bullock then allegedly pulled the trigger and shot the victim, “from about three feet away in his face and neck causing swelling, abrasions, bruising and a lot of pain.”

“We hope by filing this that it sends the message we’re going to take this serious, because someone could be seriously injured,” said Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry.

Prosecutor Curry charged Bullock with battery with a deadly weapon after police arrested Bullock in the neighborhood holding the paintball gun following the shooting.

“The velocity of the paintballs makes it exceedingly dangerous, particularly the possibility of damage to the eye in this case when someone was shot in the face,” said Curry.

Prosecutor Curry also promised anyone caught vandalizing property with paintball guns will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Even if people are shooting at houses or cars, I guarantee we’ll charge those as criminal recklessness as well. Be on notice, we’re not going to tolerate this,” said Curry.

Bullock, an accused member of the “Grundy Crew” previously pleaded guilty to drug related charges in Marion County.

In addition to a battery charge, Bullock is also accused of unlawful possession of a firearm after police say he was caught with a handgun during his arrest.