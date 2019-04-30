Indiana State Fair-goers can meet DC, Marvel superheroes this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The theme for this year’s Indiana State Fair has been announced – and it’s pretty super!

The fair announced Tuesday that its 2019 theme will be “HEROES IN THE HEARTLAND presented by Indiana Donor Network.”

The annual event, which lasts from Aug. 2 to Aug. 18, will salute Hoosier farmers, first responders, educators, members of the Armed Forces and many others who keep us safe and make us proud.

To top things off, fair-goers will also be able to visit a new experience, the “Super City: Where Heroes Unite!” exhibit, to hang out with their favorite MARVEL and DC Comics superheroes.

Guests can meet and get a photo with their favorite superhero at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day of the fair. The superhero meet and greets are free and will last 90 minutes. Here are the scheduled appearances: