Indiana State Fair-goers can meet DC, Marvel superheroes this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The theme for this year’s Indiana State Fair has been announced – and it’s pretty super!

The fair announced Tuesday that its 2019 theme will be “HEROES IN THE HEARTLAND presented by Indiana Donor Network.”

The annual event, which lasts from Aug. 2 to Aug. 18, will salute Hoosier farmers, first responders, educators, members of the Armed Forces and many others who keep us safe and make us proud.

To top things off, fair-goers will also be able to visit a new experience, the “Super City: Where Heroes Unite!” exhibit, to hang out with their favorite MARVEL and DC Comics superheroes.

Guests can meet and get a photo with their favorite superhero at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day of the fair. The superhero meet and greets are free and will last 90 minutes. Here are the scheduled appearances:

  • 8/2 – Spider-Man
  • 8/3 – Black Panther
  • 8/4 – Iron Man
  • 8/5 – Captain America
  • 8/6 – Star Lord
  • 8/7 – HULK
  • 8/8 – Thor
  • 8/9 – Ant Man
  • 8/10 – Spider-Man
  • 8/11 – Black Panther
  • 8/12 – Superman
  • 8/13 – The Flash
  • 8/14 – Wonder Woman
  • 8/15 – Wonder Woman
  • 8/16 – Batman
  • 8/17 – Green Lantern
  • 8/18 – Batman

