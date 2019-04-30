Forensics teams search home where baby Amiah Robertson was last seen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second day in a row, investigators are searching a home on Indy’s near west side in connection with missing baby Amiah Robertson. The home is on South Holmes Avenue, and it’s where the 8-month-old girl was last seen.

Yesterday, police arrived at the home to carry out a search warrant.

They said there wasn`t a tip or call that led them back to the home, only that it was a follow-up on the investigation.

Police searched inside and out of the home for hours yesterday using cadaver dogs and the crime lab.

But they didn`t tell us what they were looking for or if there had been any new developments.

A neighbor tells us police never left last night, and there were at least two officers patrolling the home at all times.

Investigators started their search back up early this morning. IMPD PIO Jim Gillespie tells us they plan to search the ground today with the assistance of the University of Indianapolis forensic anthropology team.

The UIndy crew arrived and unloaded their gear around 8:45 a.m.

Both Amiah’s grandfather and her mother, Amber Robertson, are at the scene.

A crowd of neighbors are watching the investigators search. Many of them say they just want answers and justice for Amiah.

The last update we received from police is that they are investigating her case as a homicide.

Amber’s boyfriend, Robert Lyons, is considered a suspect in her disappearance.

We will update this story as soon as we receive any updates.