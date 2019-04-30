Expect scattered strong storms with heavy rain for the next 2 days

Strong to severe storms are possible across central Indiana over the next 48 hours. The jet stream will push a series of low pressure systems across the state. Rain will be heavier and more widespread over central Indiana Wednesday through Thursday. Rain will end after a few morning showers on Friday.

Rain totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches are likely during this stretch of wet weather. With that much rain in the forecast, widespread flooding is expected this week. So far this month central Indiana has received 4-6″ of rain. The ground is saturated from recent rainfall and flooding has started. The ample rainfall is also adversely affecting activities related to the start of planting season.

The good news is that a mainly dry weekend is ahead. We’ll have a chance for rain early Saturday, so streets may be wet for the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. We’ll also have a chance for isolated showers late Sunday.

Scattered storms will move across central Indiana this evening.

Instability will increase Wednesday afternoon.

Strong storms are likely Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday morning.

Heavy rain is likely Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain will continue through Thursday evening.

Heavy rain is likely through Friday morning.

Showers will continue through Friday afternoon.

Showers will end Saturday morning.

Expect a mainly, dry Sunday with the chance for a few showers late.