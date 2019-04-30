× Bloomington police investigating sexual assault reported at apartment complex near IU campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman in Bloomington says she sexually assaulted in an apartment complex located a few blocks southwest of the Indiana University campus.

Police were called to the scene in the 400 block of E. 2nd Street shortly before 11:29 p.m. Monday to investigate the assault that had allegedly just happened.

The 23-year-old victim told officers she had gone to a local gym to exercise and then stopped at a store before walking back to her home.

While approaching the intersection of 2nd and Grant, the victim says she saw a man. As she neared the steps to her apartment complex, the victim says she was grabbed from behind around her neck, choked and lost consciousness.

The victim says she regained consciousness as she was being held down in a stairwell of the apartment complex, where the suspect sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the suspect fled from the area on foot. Investigators collected evidence at the scene and at the hospital.

Police say the suspect was described by the victim as a male, wearing black or dark-colored clothing, and tan or wheat-colored boots. His race was unknown.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the suspect or anyone with any information about the assault is asked to call Detective Jeff Rodgers at (812)349-3318.