× Beech Grove police to release new information about 16-year-old boy’s murder

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A 16-year-old boy was killed when two people opened fire on a carload of teenagers in Beech Grove earlier this month.

Investigators say the feud started on Snapchat.

Beech Grove police will release new developments in the homicide case, but they haven’t said yet exactly what those developments will be.

Beech Grove police were called to a neighborhood after a car full of teens came under fire. Xavier Weir, 16, died after being shot in the head.

Police arrested another 16-year-old boy, Isaiha Funez, in the case after he showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Surveillance video showed two people shooting at the victim’s car which then drove into a ditch and caught on fire.

Police say Funez confessed when they showed him the video, and according to court records, he told police it all started with a feud on Snapchat. He was charged with murder.

There is a second suspect in this case, but police haven’t announced any other arrests yet.